Georgia State football vs. Coastal Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

CONWAY, S.C. - The Georgia State Panthers are battling the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
TV: ESPN+ at 5 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Panthers are 2-0-2 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Chanticleers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-8-1 ATS in their last 9 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-6-2 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight up win.
- COLD: Chanticleers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 conference games.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Panthers last 4 games in October.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Panthers last 4 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 8-1 in Chanticleers last 9 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Panthers last 8 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Panthers last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Panthers last 6 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
