Georgia State football vs. Texas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Georgia State Panthers are battling the Texas State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Bobcats are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-5-2 ATS in their last 7 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up loss.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-6 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS loss.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bobcats last 6 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 home games.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bobcats last 4 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bobcats last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bobcats last 4 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Under is 10-1 in Panthers last 11 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
