Georgia State football vs. Troy: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Panthers are battling the Troy Trojans at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Trojans are 3-0-2 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Panthers are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Panthers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Panthers are 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Trojans last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Trojans last 6 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games as a road underdog.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Trojans last 4 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 9-1 in Panthers last 10 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 12-2 in Panthers last 14 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
