Georgia State football vs. Troy: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Panthers battle Trojans

By Gracenote

Cornelius McCoy #83 of the Georgia State Panthers celebrates in the end-zone with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second quarter of the season opener at Neyland Stadium on August 31, 2019 in…

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Panthers are battling the Troy Trojans at Georgia State Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

TV: ESPN+ at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Trojans are 3-0-2 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Panthers are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
  • COLD: Panthers are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Panthers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Panthers are 1-6-1 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Trojans last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Trojans last 6 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games as a road underdog.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Trojans last 4 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 9-1 in Panthers last 10 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 12-2 in Panthers last 14 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

