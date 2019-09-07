Georgia Tech football vs. South Florida: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Tobias Oliver #8 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets celebrates a touchdown during a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - It was a difficult beginning to the Geoff Collins era at Georgia Tech, considering his debut came on the road at defending national champion Clemson, but Saturday's home opener against South Florida provides the rebuilding Yellow Jackets a better chance to deliver their new coach a victory. There were times in last week's 52-14 defeat where Georgia Tech looked overwhelmed, but the offense is a work in progress after 11 years of deploying the run-heavy triple option.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Georgia Tech -6

"We're still figuring out who we are, what our personnel can do," Collins told reporters after the Clemson loss, a game in which the Yellow Jackets used three quarterbacks. Redshirt freshman James Graham threw a touchdown strike while completing 4-of-7 passes, returning sophomore Tobias Oliver rushed for 56 yards and added 65 yards passing, and sophomore Lucas Johnson also took snaps. The Bulls knocked off the Yellow Jackets 49-38 last season en route to a 7-0 start before losing their final six games. That losing streak carried over into last week's season opener, a 49-0 drubbing by No. 16 Wisconsin in which South Florida finished with only 157 yards of total offense and committed three turnovers.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (0-1)

The debut of Oklahoma State transfer linebacker Patrick Macon was one of the few highlights of the season opener, as he recorded 15 tackles (four for loss), a sack and a forced fumble. Senior quarterback Blake Barnett completed just 13-of-30 passes for 109 yards with two interceptions. Redshirt freshman quarterback Jordan McCloud came on late and completed all three of his attempts for 22 yards.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (0-1)

The Yellow Jackets' defense was overmatched against the top-ranked Tigers and it showed in the statistics, as Georgia Tech allowed 632 yards of total offense and 29 first downs. Sophomore Jordan Mason rushed for 72 yards on a career high-tying 13 carries with a touchdown as the Yellow Jackets finished with 157 yards on the ground. Junior defensive back Tariq Carpenter recorded five solo tackles (six total), while sophomore cornerback Tre Swilling had a 41-yard interception return.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia Tech K Wesley Wells extended his streak of made point-after attempts to 49 in the season opener.

2. Yellow Jackets graduate transfer TE Tyler Davis caught a pass in the fourth quarter at Clemson, becoming the first Georgia Tech tight end to catch a pass since 2007.

3. South Florida redshirt freshman WR Terrence Horne returned two kickoffs for touchdowns against Georgia Tech last season.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 27, South Florida 23

