Hawaii football vs. Air Force: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

HONOLULU - The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are battling the Air Force Falcons at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
TV: CBS Sports Network at 11 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Falcons are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 7-0 in Falcons last 7 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 6 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 5 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
