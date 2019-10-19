College Football

Hawaii football vs. Air Force: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Rainbow Warriors battle Falcons

By Gracenote

Cole McDonald #13 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors looks to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

HONOLULU - The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are battling the Air Force Falcons at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 11 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Falcons are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Falcons are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite.
  • COLD: Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 7-0 in Falcons last 7 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 6 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 5 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.

