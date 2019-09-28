College Football

Hawaii football vs. Nevada: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Rainbow Warriors battle Wolf Pack

By Gracenote

Cole McDonald #13 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors looks to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. - The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are battling the Nevada Wolf Pack at Mackey Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

TV: ESPN2 at 10:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Wolf Pack are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Rainbow Warriors are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Wolf Pack are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games.
  • COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite.
  • COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Wolf Pack last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 5 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 10-1 in Rainbow Warriors last 11 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.

