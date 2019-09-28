Hawaii football vs. Nevada: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

RENO, Nev. - The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are battling the Nevada Wolf Pack at Mackey Stadium in Reno, Nevada.
TV: ESPN2 at 10:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Wolf Pack are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
- HOT: Rainbow Warriors are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Wolf Pack are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games.
- COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite.
- COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Rainbow Warriors are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Wolf Pack last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 5 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 4 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Rainbow Warriors last 4 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 10-1 in Rainbow Warriors last 11 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
