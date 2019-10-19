Houston football vs. UConn: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

The Houston Cougars take the field for a football game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers on September 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. - Though they held their own against now-ranked Cincinnati, Houston was doomed by turnovers and failed to pull off the upset. last weekend The Cougars have a strong chance to rebound when they travel to Connecticut to take on a Huskies team that has not beaten an FBS opponent in 21 games.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Houston -22.

The story of the season continued for the Cougars against Cincy: poor quarterback play since D'Eriq King redshirted. Sophomore Clayton Tune completed just 33 percent of passes while throwing three interceptions. Wide receiver Bryson Smith and walk-on Logan Holgorsen (son of head coach Dana) even got looks due to poor production and injuries to Tune. They face a Huskies team that has also struggled to put up points, ranking 124th in the country in total offense.

ABOUT HOUSTON (2-4, 0-2 AAC)

When Tune does connect, it is often with receiver Marquez Stevenson, who has 10 catches for 184 yards and a score with Tune under center. King's departure has also greatly impacted the Cougars' rushing attack, with junior Kyle Porter and Patrick Carr left to fill the void. Though the duo has done a decent job, combined for 681 yards and five touchdowns, they have yet to match the production of King.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (1-5, 0-3)

Despite seeing him throw for just 101 yards against Tulane and having more interceptions than touchdowns on the season, head coach Randy Edsall is sticking with graduate-transfer Mike Beaudry at quarterback. The offense continues to lean on running back Kevin Mensah, who averages nearly 20 carries a game. Freshman tight end Jayce Medlock led the team in receiving yards (42) last week in his first career start.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This the deciding game in the series between the teams as AAC opponents.

2. Houston is in the top three in the AAC in punt returns, kickoff returns and net punting.

3. UConn tabbed wide receiver Mason Donaldson as the new kickoff specialist.

PREDICTION: Houston 42, UConn 13

