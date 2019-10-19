Iowa State football vs. Texas Tech: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Wide receiver La'Michael Pettway #7 of the Iowa State Cyclones celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of play against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas - Iowa State looks for a second straight road win and third consecutive victory overall when it travels to face Big 12 rival Texas Tech on Saturday. The Cyclones posted a 38-14 triumph at West Virginia last weekend, while the Red Raiders are coming off a double-overtime loss at No. 18 Baylor.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Iowa State -7

Iowa State is five points away from having a perfect record, falling by one to No. 22 Iowa and two to Baylor, and is one of eight teams in FBS ranked in the top 30 nationally in both total offense and total defense. Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy leads the Big 12 and is seventh in the country with 301.2 passing yards per game. Texas Tech actually averages more yards per contest than Iowa State (489.3 to 468), but its defense has struggled as it ranks 99th in the nation with an average of 432.8 yards allowed. Jett Duffey has thrived since being named starting quarterback two games ago, with the Red Raiders averaging 37.5 points after scoring a total of 30 in their previous two contests.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (4-2, 2-1 Big 12)

The Cyclones are putting up numbers on offense this season, but it's their defense that has been thriving, especially against the run. Iowa State held West Virginia to just 41 yards on the ground last week and now ranks 21st in the country, allowing an average of just 101.5 yards. Coach Matt Campbell credits the entire defense, although linebackers Marcel Spears Jr., Mike Rose and O'Rien Vance have been the biggest run-stoppers on the squad.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-3, 1-2)

With the emergence of Duffey as a passer, the Red Raiders' receivers are putting up much better numbers as well. RJ Turner made seven catches for 138 yards in the loss to Baylor, nearly doubling his season total of receptions and more than doubling his yardage amount. T.J. Vasher missed the first quarter of the game due to a disciplinary measure for what was called a "team violation," but he still finished with six receptions for 46 yards - marking the fourth time in six contests this season he's made six catches.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa State only has had three true 3-and-outs this season - the fewest in the nation, with Washington State second with four.

2. In the last two weeks, Duffey became the first Texas Tech QB to throw for at least 350 yards (424 and 362) in consecutive Big 12 games since Patrick Mahomes accomplished the feat in 2016.

3. The Cyclones have allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season, tying for eighth in the country, and are allowing just three yards per carry to rank 17th in the nation.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 35, Texas Tech 31

