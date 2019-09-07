Kansas football vs. Coastal Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Members of the Kansas Jayhawks run onto the field prior to a game against the Nicholls State Colonels in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Andrew Parchment will have to do something special to improve upon his debut for Kansas, which will look to stay unbeaten under Les Miles on Saturday when it meets visiting Coastal Carolina. The junior college transfer had eight receptions for 121 yards and the only thing missing was a touchdown, something he will have a chance to get against the Chanticleers, who surrendered three touchdowns through the air in their 30-23 season-opening loss to Eastern Michigan.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, No TV. LINE: Kansas -7.5

Parchment started his career as a three-star recruit at Northern Illinois, where he redshirted in 2016 prior to catching one pass the following season. He moved on to Iowa Central Community College, where he caught the eye of Miles, who brought him to Kansas. "After everything I have been through and with coach Miles taking a chance on me coming out of JUCO, I just thanked him for the opportunity," Parchment, who hails from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., told the media of his meeting with Miles on the field after the 24-17 victory over Indiana State. "I guess everything was just working my way." The rest of the day on offense belonged to seniors including quarterback Carter Stanley and receivers Daylon Charlot and James Sosinski, who caught one touchdown apiece. The Chanticleers led 10-0 after the first quarter in their opener against Eastern Michigan, but things went bad quickly as they were limited to 2.5 yards per rush and sophomore quarterback Fred Payton threw four interceptions.

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (0-1)

CJ Marable was the best player on the field on offense in the opener for the Chanticleers as the junior rushed for 49 yards and also caught seven passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. The Decatur, Ga., native was solid in the run game last season, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and scoring six TDs, but seems set to make more of an impact as a receiver this year after coming up with 15 receptions for 180 yards and two TDs last season. Sophomore kicker Massimo Biscardi made both extra points and was 3-of-3 on field goals, including a career-long 53-yarder, in the opener to earn Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week for the Chanticleers, who had to relocate to Greenville, S.C., earlier this week to escape approaching Hurricane Dorian.

ABOUT KANSAS (1-0)

Hasan Defense showed a knack for breaking long returns following his three interceptions last season, but never made it to the end zone until the first quarter against Indiana State. The senior from Jacksonville, Fla., opened the scoring for the Jayhawks with a pick six covering 57 yards, moving him into the No. 2 spot in school history in interception return yards with 192, which trails only Aqib Talib, who amassed 322 yards from 2005 to 2007. "It's one of those things if you get one, they kind of stack on top of each," Defense, who moved back to cornerback after playing safety last season, told the media. "So, the fact I got it early in Week 1 is a great feeling."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kyle Thompson averaged 49 yards on three punts against Indiana State to bring his career average to 43.2 yards, good for third in Kansas history behind Trevor Pardula (44.0) and Bucky Scribner (44.6).

2. The Jayhawks have won three straight and five of six games overall against the Sun Belt Conference.

3. Defense has six career interceptions for Kansas, which finished the season opener minus-1 in turnover margin after ranking second in the FBS last year at plus-16.

PREDICTION: Kansas 27, Coastal Carolina 16

