Kent State football vs. Kennesaw State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

KENT, Ohio - The Kent State Golden Flashes are battling the Kennesaw State Owls at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio.
TV: ESPN3 at noon Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Golden Flashes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 non-conference games.
- HOT: Golden Flashes are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home games.
- COLD: Golden Flashes are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS win.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Golden Flashes last 6 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Golden Flashes last 6 games following a straight up loss.
