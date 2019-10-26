Kent State football vs. Miami (Ohio): Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

KENT, Ohio - The Kent State Golden Flashes are battling the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Redhawks are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Golden Flashes are 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Redhawks are 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Golden Flashes are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Golden Flashes are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Redhawks are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 7-0 in Redhawks last 7 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 6-1-1 in Golden Flashes last 8 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Golden Flashes last 7 games in October.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Golden Flashes last 7 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Redhawks last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
