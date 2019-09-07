Louisiana football vs. Liberty: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are battling the Liberty Flames at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana.
TV: ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Flames are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Flames are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Flames are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Ragin' Cajuns last 4 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Ragin' Cajuns last 7 vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Ragin' Cajuns last 6 home games.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Ragin' Cajuns last 6 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Flames last 6 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Ragin' Cajuns last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.