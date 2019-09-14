Louisiana football vs. Texas Southern: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are battling the Texas Southern Tigers at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana.
TV: ESPN3 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Ragin' Cajuns are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Ragin' Cajuns are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.
- COLD: Ragin' Cajuns are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Ragin' Cajuns last 4 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Ragin' Cajuns last 6 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Ragin' Cajuns last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 13-3 in Ragin' Cajuns last 16 non-conference games.
- HOT: Under is 8-2 in Ragin' Cajuns last 10 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Ragin' Cajuns last 5 games following a straight up win.
