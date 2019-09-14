Louisiana Tech football vs. Bowling Green: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the Bowling Green Falcons at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.
TV: ESPN+ at 5 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 14-2 ATS in their last 16 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Bulldogs are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Falcons last 7 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Falcons last 7 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Falcons last 6 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games following a ATS loss.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Falcons last 5 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
