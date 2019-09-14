College Football

Louisiana Tech football vs. Bowling Green: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulldogs battle Falcons

By Gracenote

Jaylon Ferguson #45 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl on December 20, 2017 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the Bowling Green Falcons at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

TV: ESPN+ at 5 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 14-2 ATS in their last 16 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Bulldogs are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Falcons last 7 games overall.
  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Falcons last 7 games on fieldturf.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Falcons last 6 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games following a ATS loss.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Falcons last 5 games as an underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

