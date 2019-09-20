College Football

Louisiana Tech football vs. Florida International: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulldogs battle Panthers

By Gracenote

Connor Taylor #2 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs celebrates after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

RUSTON, La. - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the Florida International Panthers at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Friday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite.
  • HOT: Golden Panthers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games.
  • COLD: Bulldogs are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Bulldogs are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
  • COLD: Bulldogs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS win.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 vs. a team with a losing record.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games following a straight up win.

