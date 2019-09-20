Louisiana Tech football vs. Florida International: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

RUSTON, La. - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the Florida International Panthers at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.
TV: CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Friday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 5-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite.
- HOT: Golden Panthers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 road games.
- COLD: Bulldogs are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Bulldogs are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
- COLD: Bulldogs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS win.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games following a straight up win.
