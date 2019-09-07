College Football

Louisiana Tech football vs. Grambling: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulldogs battle Tigers

By Gracenote

Jaylon Ferguson #45 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl on December 20, 2017 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

RUSTON, La. - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the Grambling Tigers at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.

TV: NFL Network

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bulldogs are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following a ATS loss.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games in September.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 17-4 ATS in their last 21 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Bulldogs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
  • COLD: Tigers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games on fieldturf.
  • COLD: Tigers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games following a straight up loss.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games following a ATS loss.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 vs. a team with a losing record.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 9-1 in Bulldogs last 10 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
  • HOT: Under is 6-1 in Bulldogs last 7 games overall.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.