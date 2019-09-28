Louisiana Tech football vs. Rice: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

HOUSTON - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Owls are 5-0-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- HOT: Owls are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Owls are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Owls are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Owls are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 11-1 in Bulldogs last 12 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 6-1-1 in Owls last 8 games in September.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Owls last 7 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Bulldogs last 7 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
