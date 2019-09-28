College Football

Louisiana Tech football vs. Rice: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulldogs battle Owls

By Gracenote

Connor Taylor #2 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs celebrates after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.

TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Owls are 5-0-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • HOT: Owls are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Owls are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Owls are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite.
  • COLD: Owls are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a home favorite.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 11-1 in Bulldogs last 12 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1-1 in Owls last 8 games in September.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Owls last 7 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Bulldogs last 7 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.

