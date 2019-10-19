College Football

Louisiana Tech football vs. Southern Miss: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulldogs battle Golden Eagles

By Gracenote

Connor Taylor #2 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs celebrates after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

RUSTON, La. - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.

TV: NFL Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bulldogs are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up win.
  • COLD: Bulldogs are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Bulldogs are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a home underdog.
  • COLD: Bulldogs are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a ATS win.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 vs. a team with a winning record.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Eagles last 4 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 8-1 in Bulldogs last 9 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.

