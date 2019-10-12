Louisiana Tech football vs. UMass: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

RUSTON, La. - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the UMass Minutemen at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.
TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bulldogs are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Minutemen are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Bulldogs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Minutemen are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Bulldogs last 7 games following a ATS loss.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.