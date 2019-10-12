College Football

Louisiana Tech football vs. UMass: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bulldogs battle Minutemen

By Gracenote

Connor Taylor #2 of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs celebrates after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

RUSTON, La. - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the UMass Minutemen at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana.

TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Bulldogs are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Bulldogs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Minutemen are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Bulldogs last 7 games following a ATS loss.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.

