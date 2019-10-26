Louisiana Tech football vs. UTEP: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

EL PASO, Texas - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are battling the UTEP Miners at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
TV: ESPN3 at 8 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bulldogs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Bulldogs are 14-2 ATS in their last 16 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Miners are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Miners are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Miners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Bulldogs are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Miners last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 8-1 in Bulldogs last 9 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Bulldogs last 8 road games.
- HOT: Over is 10-2 in Bulldogs last 12 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
