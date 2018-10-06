LSU football vs. Florida: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - LSU is clicking on both sides of the ball but faces a tough task Saturday when it visits Florida in SEC action. The sixth-ranked Tigers are 5-0, but the Gators have won three straight including a pair of road wins to open conference play.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: LSU -2.5

LSU has been held below 31 points only once and has not given up more than 21 points in any outing as the team is off to its best start in three years. The Tigers set a season high for points scored in last week's 45-16 triumph against Ole Miss. Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns - equaling his total entering the game - and also ran for a score, giving Florida a glimpse of what it must contain this weekend. The Gators should be up for the task after suffocating Mississippi State in last week's 13-6 win.

ABOUT LSU (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

The Tigers' offense has featured a nice balance as Burrow has thrown 131 passes without an interception and Nick Brossette has run for six touchdowns on 4.7 yards per carry. “It’s just a matter of getting it down and communicating with each other and getting comfortable with it,” Brossette said of the team's offensive balance. “We’re improving each and every week.” Burrow added a season-high 96 yards on the ground against Ole Miss and scored his second rushing TD of the campaign.

ABOUT FLORIDA (4-1, 2-1)

The Gators rank ninth nationally in points allowed (14.0) and have given up more than 10 points only twice this season. "This is going to be the best defense we faced so far this year," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "They're very aggressive. He won't give you the same look many times. Their movement is very precise." Feleipe Franks had thrown multiple TD passes in each of the first four games before failing to throw a touchdown - or any completion over 20 yards, for that matter - in the ugly win against Mississippi State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. After hovering around 50 percent completions in each of his previous three games, Franks completed a season-high 71 percent of his attempts last week.

2. LSU has won its last two trips to Gainesville by a combined four points.

3. Tigers K Cole Tracy leads all active FBS kickers in career field goals (78).

PREDICTION: LSU 22, Florida 13

