Marshall football vs. Middle Tennessee: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are battling the Marshall Thundering Herd at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
TV: CBS Sports Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Thundering Herd are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Blue Raiders are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Thundering Herd are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Thundering Herd are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Blue Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.
- COLD: Thundering Herd are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 8-0 in Blue Raiders last 8 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0-1 in Blue Raiders last 6 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Thundering Herd last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Thundering Herd last 5 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
- HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Blue Raiders last 5 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Blue Raiders last 5 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.