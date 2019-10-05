College Football

Marshall football vs. Middle Tennessee: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Blue Raiders battle Thundering Herd

By Gracenote

Head Coach Doc Holliday of the Marshal Thundering Herd looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Boise State Broncos on September 6, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 14-7. (Photo by…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are battling the Marshall Thundering Herd at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Thundering Herd are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Blue Raiders are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Thundering Herd are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Thundering Herd are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Blue Raiders are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.
  • COLD: Thundering Herd are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 8-0 in Blue Raiders last 8 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0-1 in Blue Raiders last 6 games overall.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Thundering Herd last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Thundering Herd last 5 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Blue Raiders last 5 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Blue Raiders last 5 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.

