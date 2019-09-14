Marshall football vs. Ohio: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

HUNTINGTON, W.V. - The Ohio Bobcats are battling the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.
TV: Live Conference USA on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Thundering Herd are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Bobcats are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Thundering Herd are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home favorite.
- COLD: Thundering Herd are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Thundering Herd are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games following a ATS win.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Thundering Herd last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Thundering Herd last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 3-0-1 in Bobcats last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 9-1 in Bobcats last 10 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Thundering Herd last 8 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 7-1 in Thundering Herd last 8 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
