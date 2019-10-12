Marshall football vs. Old Dominion: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

HUNTINGTON, W.V. - The Old Dominion Monarchs are battling the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.
TV: STADIUM at 2:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Thundering Herd are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Monarchs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Monarchs are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- COLD: Thundering Herd are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games.
- COLD: Thundering Herd are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Monarchs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 9-0 in Monarchs last 9 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Monarchs last 6 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Monarchs last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Thundering Herd last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Monarchs last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Monarchs last 4 games on fieldturf.
