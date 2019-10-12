College Football

Marshall football vs. Old Dominion: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Thundering Herd battles Monarchs

By Gracenote

Head Coach Doc Holliday of the Marshal Thundering Herd looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Boise State Broncos on September 6, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 14-7. (Photo by…

HUNTINGTON, W.V. - The Old Dominion Monarchs are battling the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.

TV: STADIUM at 2:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Thundering Herd are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Monarchs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Monarchs are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • COLD: Thundering Herd are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games.
  • COLD: Thundering Herd are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Monarchs are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 9-0 in Monarchs last 9 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Monarchs last 6 games overall.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Monarchs last 5 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Thundering Herd last 4 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Monarchs last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Monarchs last 4 games on fieldturf.

