Marshall football vs. VMI: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Thundering Herd battles Keydets

By Gracenote

Head coach Doc Holliday of the Marshall Thundering Herd reacts in the third quarter of a game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Floyd Stadium on October 20, 2017 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

HUNTINGTON, W.V. - The Marshall Thundering Herd is hosting the Virginia Military Keydets at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.

TV: WatchStadium online at 6:30 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Thundering Herd are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Thundering Herd are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog.
  • HOT:  Thundering Herd are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD:  Keydets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games.
  • COLD:  Keydets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD:  Keydets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 games overall.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 games as a road underdog.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 road games.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 non-conference games.

