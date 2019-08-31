Marshall football vs. VMI: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

HUNTINGTON, W.V. - The Marshall Thundering Herd is hosting the Virginia Military Keydets at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia.
TV: WatchStadium online at 6:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Thundering Herd are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Thundering Herd are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Thundering Herd are 4-1-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Keydets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games.
- COLD: Keydets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Keydets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 games as a road underdog.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 road games.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Keydets last 5 non-conference games.
