Maryland football vs. Purdue: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Josh Jackson #17 of the Maryland Terrapins throws a pass in the second quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Maryland looks to build off its blowout win in Week 6 when it visits a depleted Purdue squad on Saturday. The Terrapins, who climbed into the Top 25 after a 2-0 start, bounced back from disappointing losses to Temple (20-17) and No. 9 Penn State (59-0) with a 48-7 win against Rutgers and hope to stay on the right track by posting back-to-back road victories for the first time since September 2016.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Maryland -3

"I like the way our team responded coming off two tough losses and it was good to reward our guys for the work they put in," Maryland coach Michael Locksley told reporters. "We expect to get Purdue's best shot and we're looking forward to the challenge." Things haven't gone to plan for Purdue coach Jeff Brohm in his third season in charge in West Lafayette after turning down overtures from his alma mater Louisville in the winter as injuries to key players have left the squad reeling. The Boilermakers were without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar (clavicle), All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore (knee), linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) and running back Tario Fuller (broken jaw) in their recent 35-7 loss to the Nittany Lions and hope to salvage a season that is spiraling out of control by notching their first conference win. "We have a lot of work to do, but the guys are working hard and we just have to get better," Brohm told reporters."We have to stick to the grind and we can't give in and I think our players will respond."

ABOUT MARYLAND (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who has started four games in his career, is likely to get the nod against Purdue after Josh Jackson suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over Rutgers. Javon Leake was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after taking the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown to go along with 65 yards and a pair of rushing scores on five carries against the Scarlet Knights. Anthony McFarland rushed for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns to give him seven in five games this season while Dontay Demus and Tayon Fleet-Davis each hauled in a TD pass as the Terrapins recorded their largest margin of victory in a Big Ten road game.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-4, 0-2)

Freshman quarterback Jack Plummer was limited to 119 yards on 13-of-27 passing with a touchdown and was sacked 10 times as the Boilermakers could only muster 104 yards of offense in the loss to Penn State. Amad Anderson Jr. caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Plummer for Purdue's only score of the game, while George Karlaftis continued the solid start to his college career as he recorded a sack to take his season total to four. Defensive tackle Anthony Watts will be sidelined on Saturday with an unspecified injury he suffered last weekend, while starting linebacker Cornel Jones is questionable after hurting his leg in the first quarter against the Nittany Lions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Maryland has outscored its opponents 190-27 in its three wins this season.

2. Karalaftis ranks third in the Big Ten in tackles for loss per game (1.6).

3. The Terrapins have forced at least one turnover in 17 straight games, which is the third-longest active streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Maryland 28, Purdue 24

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.