Memphis football vs. South Alabama: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Brady White #3 of the Memphis Tigers throws a first half pass against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. - Memphis looks to record a 3-0 start for the second time in three seasons when it takes to the road for the first time this campaign to face South Alabama on Saturday. The Tigers are coming off a 55-24 victory over Southern last weekend, while the Jaguars posted their first win of the season last week, a 37-14 triumph over Jackson State.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Memphis -19

Brady White, who leads Memphis' offense, is coming off a 337-yard, two-touchdown performance in the win over Southern. The Tigers' defense has come up big in the team's first two wins as it ranks third in the nation in pass defense (91.5 yards allowed per game) and 12th in total defense (215.5 yards). Defensive end Bryce Huff has been a force up front, recording two tackles for loss and a sack, while linebacker JJ Russell is tied for ninth in the country with four tackles for loss. South Alabama senior Tra Minter rushed 16 times for a school-record 189 yards and two touchdowns against Jackson State

ABOUT MEMPHIS (2-0)

The Tigers were without senior Patrick Taylor Jr. in the win over Southern, and his status going forward is up in the air after he suffered a lower leg injury in the team's season-opening victory against Ole Miss. Without Taylor, who rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Rebels, Memphis turned to freshman Kenneth Gainwell to power the running game, and he didn't disappoint. Gainwell registered a career-high 85 yards and two TDs in the victory, giving coach Mike Norvell a solid replacement for as long as Taylor is sidelined.

ABOUT SOUTH ALABAMA (1-1)

It wasn't just Minter who had a big game on the ground last week, as the Jaguars finished with a school-record 413 rushing yards in the win over FCS opponent Jackson State. Jared Wilson gained 95 yards on 12 carries while quarterback Cephus Johnson rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown. It was a big difference from the season-opening loss to Nebraska in which the Jaguars recorded just 83 yards on the ground and 231 through the air.

EXTRA POINTS

1. In its win over Southern, Memphis blocked two punts in the same game for the first time since blocking four in 1992 against Arkansas.

2. South Alabama CB Jalen Thompson made his ninth career interception against Jackson State, putting him atop the school's all-time list.

3. The Tigers had 11 different players catch a pass in the win over Southern, the most since 12 recorded receptions in a September 2018 win over Mercer.

PREDICTION: Memphis 48, South Alabama 24

