Memphis football vs. Southern: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis looks for its second straight win to start the 2019 season when it hosts Southern on Saturday. The Tigers won their season opener at home against Ole Miss, topping the Rebels 15-10, while the Jaguars come into the contest off a 34-28 loss to McNeese State.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3. LINE: Off

Memphis didn't exactly set the world on fire offensively against Ole Miss, but it was the Tigers' defense that had the team excited. The Rebels managed just 80 yards on the ground and 173 yards total in the loss, and Memphis held them to just 1-of-10 efficiency on third-down conversions. Offensively, Memphis quarterback Brady White had 172 yards passing and one rushing touchdown in the victory, which was the Tigers' fourth win with no losses in home openers under coach Mike Norvell. Southern is playing the 1,000th game in program history this week and is hoping to improve on its five-turnover game (all lost fumbles) in the opener.

ABOUT SOUTHERN (0-1)

Coach Dawson Odums is playing a juggling act at quarterback, with junior Ladarius Skelton and sophomore Glendon McDaniel both playing in the season-opening loss to McNeese State. Skelton had two fumbles that led to touchdowns but did finish 5-of-9 for 104 yards and two toudchdowns passing. McDaniel came into the game in the third quarter and finished 11-of-19 for 135 yards and a score along with a rushing touchdown, but Odums says Skelton will remain the starter against Memphis.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (1-0)

The Tigers were extremely happy with their defensive effort against Ole Miss, which was shut out in the first half and only managed a single field goal until finally finding the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Defensive end Bryce Huff led the charge up front with two tackles for loss, including a sack for a safety in the fourth, as Memphis recorded 10 tackles for loss as a team. New defensive coordinator Adam Fuller promised the Tigers would be a more swarming unit that creates lots of pressure, and it showed in the opener.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Memphis RB Patrick Taylor Jr., who had 128 rushing yards against Ole Miss, has been ruled out with an undisclosed lower leg injury.

2. The Tigers improved to 20-1 since 2016 in games in which they hold their opponent to under 150 rushing yards with the win over the Rebels.

3. Memphis will set a number of firsts with this game -- its first meeting with Southern, first against a team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference and first against an HBCU.

PREDICTION: Memphis 31, Southern 13

