Memphis football vs. Tulsa: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TULSA, Okla. - No. 25 Memphis tries to keep pace in the West Division of the American Athletic Conference when it visits Tulsa on Saturday. The Tigers are coming off a 47-17 rout of Tulane, which put them one game behind unbeaten SMU in the division standings, while the Golden Hurricane are looking for their first league win of the season after suffering a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Memphis -10.5

Brady White has been putting up big numbers for the Tigers this season, as evidenced by last week's 358-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Green Wave. Two of those scoring passes went to running back Kenneth Gainwell, who made nine catches for 203 yards and also led the team with 104 yards rushing. Zach Smith has led the way for the Golden Hurricane, passing for 1,861 yards and 10 touchdowns, although Tulsa's offensive production has been up and down all season. The disappointing production of the running game has something to do with that, as Tulsa ranks last in the American with just 111.6 yards on the ground per contest.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (6-1, 2-1 American)

He might be a darkhorse, but Gainwell certainly should get some attention for some postseason awards with the way he's been carrying Memphis' offense. He became the first player in the nation since 1997 to record 200 yards receiving and 100 rushing against Tulane, and no player in program history had even recorded a 100-100 performance. Gainwell ranks second in the country in all-purpose yards even though he doesn't return kicks or punts, and he's starting to make a name for himself nationally as Memphis keeps winning.

ABOUT TULSA (2-5, 0-3)

Smith battled with Seth Boomer for the starting quarterback position in preseason practice, but the junior doesn't have to worry about his job despite committing five turnovers in the loss to Cincinnati. Smith fumbled three times and threw a pair of interceptions in the setback, but his willingness to continue to fight has earned him the respect of both his coach and his teammates. Part of the problem for Smith is the pressure he's facing, as the Bearcats sacked him five times - bringing the Golden Hurricane's season total for sacks allowed to 26.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Memphis TE Joey Magnifico went over the 1,000-yard mark for career receiving yards against Tulane, only the second tight end in program history to reach the milestone.

2. Tulsa LB Cooper Edmiston leads the conference with 65 tackles.

3. The Tigers are tied for ninth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game with 168.9.

PREDICTION: Memphis 35, Tulsa 20

