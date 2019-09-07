College Football

Miami (OH) football vs. Tennessee Tech: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Redhawks battle Golden Eagles

By Gracenote

Gus Ragland #14 of the Miami Ohio Redhawks throws a pass against the Eastern Michigan Eagles during the second half at Yager Stadium on November 15, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Ohio - The Miami (OH) Redhawks are battling the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.

TV: ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Redhawks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games.
  • HOT: Redhawks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall.
  • HOT: Redhawks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games on fieldturf.
  • COLD: Redhawks are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
  • COLD: Golden Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Golden Eagles are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 12-3 in Redhawks last 15 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
  • HOT: Over is 4-1 in Redhawks last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-1 in Redhawks last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.