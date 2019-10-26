Michigan football vs. Notre Dame: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines throws the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Seventh-ranked Notre Dame looks to stay in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot when it visits No. 20 Michigan on Saturday. The Fighting Irish bounced back from their 23-17 loss to ninth-ranked Georgia with three consecutive wins, including a 30-27 victory over USC on Oct. 12, to stay in the mix for their second consecutive playoff appearance, and they hope to add a road victory over a ranked opponent to their resume by taking down the Wolverines for the third straight time in the storied rivalry.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan -1

"Playing at Michigan is always a great challenge and one that our guys are excited about," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told reporters. "We have to go on the road again and handle all the distractions there and we look forward to a classic matchup." Michigan fell behind by 21 points to No. 6 Penn State before mounting a comeback that ultimately fell short when Ronnie Bell dropped a pass in the end zone on 4th-and-goal with 2:01 remaining, which would have potentially sent the game to overtime. The Wolverines are 1-12 against top 10 teams under coach Jim Harbaugh, and hope to make a breakthrough after an encouraging second half against the Nittany Lions by knocking off Notre Dame for the first time since 2013. "We've got another opportunity on the national stage to go out there and play in front of our home fans and represent Michigan," defensive tackle Carlo Kemp told reporters. "We get to go out there on a big stage and build off all the positives in that Penn State game."

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (5-1)

Tony Jones Jr. racked up a career-high 176 rushing yards in the win against USC to top the 100-yard mark for the third consecutive game. Ian Book was 17-of-32 for 165 yards and a touchdown to go along with a TD on the ground as the Fighting Irish rushed for a season-high 311 yards en route to their 15th consecutive home win. Cornerback Shaun Crawford is likely to return after missing the previous two games with a dislocated elbow and running back Jafar Armstrong is ready to play a prominent role in the offense as he's fully recovered from a nagging groin injury.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (5-2)

Shea Patterson had his best game of the season as the senior quarterback completed 24-of-41 passes for 276 yards and rushed for a touchdown, as the Wolverines finished with 417 total yards in the 28-21 loss to Penn State. Zach Charbonnet rushed for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Nittany Lions to move within two TDs of matching the freshman record set by Mike Hart and Tyrone Wheatley (nine). Linebacker Josh Ross is likely to return after missing the last four games with a leg injury, while the Wolverines are hopeful that tight end Sean McKeon is ready to play following a one-game absence with a leg issue.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Notre Dame is one of three FBS teams to have a perfect red zone scoring percentage (22-for-22).

2. Michigan has won 12 consecutive home games.

3. The Fighting Irish have held their last 20 opponents to 30 or fewer points, which is the longest streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 28, Michigan 27

