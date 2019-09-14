Michigan State football vs. Arizona State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Brian Lewerke #14 of the Michigan State Spartans drops back to pass during the first half of the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun…

EAST LANSING, Mich. - No. 19 Michigan State looks to remain unbeaten when it welcomes non-conference foe Arizona State to town on Saturday. The Spartans enter the game 2-0 and looking for some revenge against the Sun Devils, who handed them their first loss last season, a 16-13 setback on a last-second field goal by Brandon Ruiz.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Michigan State -13.5

The story for the Sun Devils so far this season has been their defense, which has held its first two opponents to a total of 14 points and an average of 104.6 yards of total offense. Coach Herm Edwards has a freshman under center this season in Jayden Daniels, who is coming off a 304-yard passing performance against Sacramento State - the third-highest total by a freshman quarterback in program history. Michigan State seemed to find its offensive rhythm in its last game, erupting for 51 points and 582 yards of offense in an easy victory over Western Michigan. Elijah Collins rushed for 192 yards in the win, the second-most by a freshman running back in school history.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (2-0)

The Sun Devils have been much more successful passing the ball this season, with 304 of the team's 394 yards of offense last week coming through the air. Against a Michigan State defense that is No. 1 in the country against the run, allowing -3 yards per game, establishing the passing game first will be key to loosening things up in the running lanes. Senior Brandon Aiyuk (eight catches, 238 yards) will need to come up with another big effort in this one, much like Kyle Williams (seven catches, 104 yards) and N'Keal Harry (six, 89) did in the Sun Devils' victory over the Spartans last season.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2-0)

The Spartans' offense has been Jekyll and Hyde this season, managing just 303 yards and one touchdown against Tulsa in the opener before coming back with 582 and six versus Western Michigan. Brian Lewerke looked much more comfortable against the Broncos, passing for 314 yards and three scores as he connected with Darrell Stewart Jr. 10 times for 185 yards. New offensive coordinator Brad Salem opened it up against the Broncos, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue that style against Arizona State's tough defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona State has scored more than seven points in 136 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in FBS.

2. Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes is tied for third in the country with 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss this season.

3. With a victory, Mark Dantonio will become the winningest coach in Spartans football history, breaking a tie with College Football Hall-of-Famer Duffy Daugherty (109).

PREDICTION: Michigan State 31, Arizona State 17

