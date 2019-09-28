Michigan State football vs. Indiana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Michigan State Spartans players walk around the field with locked arms prior to the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Spartan Stadium on September 14, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State looks to win its second straight contest and remain unbeaten in Big Ten play when it hosts Indiana on Saturday. The Spartans are coming off a 31-10 victory at Northwestern in their first conference game last weekend, while the Hoosiers routed Connecticut 38-3 a week after dropping their league opener to Ohio State.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Michigan State -14.5

Indiana rebounded nicely from its first loss of the season, limiting Connecticut's offense to just 145 total yards, including just 51 on the ground. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey was near perfect in the triumph, completing 23-of-27 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in his second start of the season. Ramsey and the Hoosiers will have to be at the top of their game against a Michigan State defense that has been solid this season, ranking 10th in the country in scoring defense (11 points per game) and fifth in total defense (228.3 yards). Offensively, the Spartans are led by senior quarterback Brian Lewerke (1,025 yards, seven touchdowns) and freshman running back Elijah Collins (357 yards, two TDs).

ABOUT INDIANA (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. won the starting quarterback job coming into the season - displacing Ramsey, who had started the previous two seasons. But an undisclosed injury has kept Penix out of the last two games, and Ramsey doesn't look like he wants to give back the starting gig, especially after last week's performance. Not counting the debacle against Ohio State, Ramsey is 36-of-41 for 473 yards and an interception this year.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (3-1, 1-0)

For all the troubles Michigan State's offense has had with consistency, the defense has been as good as advertised yet again, especially linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive end Kenny Willekes - both of whom are seniors. Bachie took the spotlight against Northwestern, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording a career-high 14 tackles, two tackles for loss - including a sack - and an interception. It was the Spartans' second time winning the award this season as Willekes took the honors after the team's season-opening win over Tulsa.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana has recorded a takeaway in 21 of its last 22 games and an interception in 12 of its last 14 contests.

2. Michigan State WR Darrell Stewart Jr. leads the Big Ten in receptions (30) and receiving yards (439).

3. The Spartans have held opponents under 30 points in 16 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the FBS behind Washington (18) and Notre Dame (17).

PREDICTION: Michigan State 31, Indiana 17

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.