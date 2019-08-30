Michigan State football vs. Tulsa: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans walks on the field with the team before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 17, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. - No. 20 Michigan State opens its 2019 season Friday with a non-conference contest against visiting Tulsa. The Spartans are coming off a 7-6 campaign that ended with a 7-6 loss to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl, while the Golden Hurricane struggled to a 3-9 record in 2018.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Michigan State -22.5

Michigan State had the nation's top run defense in 2018, allowing just 77.9 yards per game, but the offense dragged the team down. The Spartans ranked 125th in the country in scoring offense (18.7 points), though much of that could be blamed on injuries that plagued most of the skill-position players. Coach Mark Dantonio is hoping for a much better offense this season, with senior quarterback Brian Lewerke (184-of-339, 2,040 yards, 8 TDs) healthy and returning under center. Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery has yet to name a starter at quarterback, with sophomore Seth Boomer (1,378 yards, 9 TDs) and Baylor transfer Zach Smith the leading candidates to take the job.

ABOUT TULSA (2018: 3-9)

The Golden Hurricane have a pair of solid running backs returning, though Corey Taylor II may have stirred the pot a little too much ahead of the opener. Taylor was quoted as saying he and fellow tailback Shamari Brooks - who combined for 1,813 yards in 2018 - should be able to get 200 yards on the ground and average five yards per carry against the Spartans. With Michigan State holding opponents to just 2.6 yards per attempt last season, that's a tall order, especially until whoever starts at quarterback can establish a passing game.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (2018: 7-6)

The talk immediately following the disappointing 2018 campaign was about the job security of offensive coordinator Dave Warner, whose play-calling was questioned throughout the season. Dantonio didn't let Warner go, but he did change his duties, as well as those of five other coaches on his staff. Brad Salem is now the offensive coordinator after serving as quarterbacks coach the last six seasons, and the hope is he'll be able to re-energize a Spartans offense that scored just 32 points in its last four games combined.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan State senior LB Joe Bachie has led the Spartans in tackles in each of the last two seasons, including a career-high 102 in 2018.

2. The Spartans are 7-0 in their previous Friday night games under Dantonio and have won 20 consecutive home openers.

3. Michigan State senior DE Kenny Willekes ranked first in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 20.5 in 2018, leading the Spartans with 8.5 sacks.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 38, Tulsa 13

