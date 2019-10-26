Missouri football vs. Kentucky: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Linebacker Cale Garrett #47 of the Missouri Tigers celebrates after intercepting a pass and returning int for a touchdown against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks during the first half at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 14,…

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Missouri had its hopes of contending for the SEC East title take a hit last week but looks to get back on track when it visits Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats are seeking their fifth consecutive win in the all-time series, but three of the last four meetings have been decided by eight points or fewer.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Missouri -10.5

The Tigers are 5-0 at home but 0-2 on the road, with embarrassing losses at Wyoming and Vanderbilt. The Commodores shut down Missouri's high-powered offense in a 21-14 triumph last week, giving the Tigers their first loss in SEC play and making this week's game a must-win in order to stay in the race for the division title. The Wildcats have lost four of their last five contests and are coming off a 21-0 setback at Georgia. Kentucky's offense has endured injuries to quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Sawyer Smith, and its run-heavy attack with receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. taking over the role of quarterback was unable to get going against the Bulldogs with a steady rain falling.

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-2, 2-1 SEC)

The Tigers' defense has been a welcome revelation, ranking seventh in the nation in total defense (270.1 yards) and sixth against the pass (156.1). Missouri has given up big chunks of yardage on the ground at times, however, so it will have to be disciplined against Kentucky's run-heavy attack - especially with star linebacker Cale Garrett sidelined for the season. Missouri's offense didn't show up against Vanderbilt, managing a season-low 293 total yards as quarterback Kelly Bryant and his receivers were out of sync the entire game.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (3-4, 1-4)

Bowden provided the Wildcats' struggling offense with a spark in a 24-20 win over Arkansas two weeks ago, but he didn't get much help last week at Georgia. The converted receiver has rushed for 295 yards in his first two games at quarterback, and the Wildcats also have two capable running backs in Asim Rose and Kavosiey Smoke, but Bowden isn't much of a passing threat. Kentucky's secondary has been tough, as the team hasn't allowed a passing play of 40 yards or longer yet this season, but they've been gashed on the ground, allowing an average of 226.5 rushing yards over the last four contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam caught his 23rd career touchdown pass last week, which is second in program history (Chase Coffman, 30) but is listed as questionable for the meeting with Kentucky due to a knee injury.

2. Dating to last season, Missouri's last 13 interceptions have led to touchdowns, including four that were directly returned for scores.

3. Kentucky P Max Duffy ranks fourth in the nation with an average of 48.2 yards per punt, and the Wildcats' 45.3 net yards lead the nation.

PREDICTION: Missouri 27, Kentucky 24

