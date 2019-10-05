Missouri football vs. Troy: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Linebacker Cale Garrett #47 of the Missouri Tigers celebrates after intercepting a pass and returning int for a touchdown against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks during the first half at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 14,…

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A refreshed Missouri team looks to run its winning streak to four games when it hosts Troy for a non-conference contest on Saturday. The Tigers are coming off a bye week but have been tough at home, where they've won their last five games by a combined score of 193-49.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Missouri -24.5

Missouri is making a habit of starting fast, having outscored the opposition 58-0 in the first quarter this season. The Tigers' defense has been a revelation, ranking third in the nation in total defense and 12th in scoring defense to position the team as a potential contender in the SEC East. Troy's pass-happy offense will test the Tigers' secondary, however, as it ranks ninth nationally in passing. The Trojans have a history against Missouri, as they scored a stunning upset at home in 2004, but they've been outscored 96-28 in two meetings on the road.

ABOUT TROY (2-2)

The Trojans' two losses have come in shootouts against Southern Miss (47-42) and Arkansas State (50-43), which provides a good snapshot of their season. The offense has been prolific, putting up 40.8 points per game with Kaleb Barker passing for an average of 341.8 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. The defense has been shredded by solid passing attacks, however, allowing more than 450 yards through the air in each of the Trojans' two losses.

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-1)

The Tigers have a reputation as a dynamic offensive team, and that has continued with former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant under center. Bryant already has passed for more than 1,000 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions and got more involved in the running game last week, supplementing the duo of Larry Rountree III (375 yards, four touchdowns) and Tyler Badie (215, two). The defense has done an excellent job of limiting big gains, allowing an SEC-low 32 plays of 10 yards or more and just eight over 20 yards, and has held three straight opponents under 50 yards rushing.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri has scored at least 31 points in nine consecutive contests, its longest streak since a 14-game run from 2006-07.

2. The Tigers lead the nation with four defensive touchdowns and have recorded seven over their last 11 games.

3. Troy receivers have recorded eight 100-yard receiving performances this season, the most in program history.

PREDICTION: Missouri 45, Troy 27

