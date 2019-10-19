Navy football vs. South Florida: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Fullback Nelson Smith #43 of the Navy Midshipmen takes a handoff from quarterback Malcolm Perry #10 to score against the Holy Cross Crusaders in the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland.…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Navy finally put an end to a lengthy drought, earning its first road victory in more than two years with a win at Tulsa last weekend. Off to a surprising 4-1 start following last season's 3-10 debacle, the Midshipmen will be seeking their first three-game winning streak since 2017 when they host South Florida in an American Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Navy -14.

Navy already has matched last season's win total in conference play following its 45-17 rout of Tulsa, reaching at least 42 points for the third time. "That's how you get to 4-1. It's a great win for our football program, to come on the road," coach Ken Niumatalolo said after his team ended a 14-game road slide. "I'm really proud of our guys." South Florida has rebounded from an 0-2 start with victories in three of its last four games, including a 27-23 non-conference win over BYU a week ago. "This team just continues to grow and develop," Bulls coach Charlie Strong said. "As they continue to grow and develop, this could be something special."

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (3-3, 1-1 AAC)

The Bulls' ground game has come alive over the past two games behind Jordan Cronkrite, a 1,000-yard rusher last season who was limited to a paltry 76 yards on 33 carries through the first four games. Cronkrite rumbled for 148 yards on 20 carries in a 48-22 romp at Connecticut before piling up a season-high 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 26 attempts last week. South Florida's defense continues to be a disruptive force, racking up 13 tackles for losses versus BYU to boost its nation-leading total to 10.3 per game.

ABOUT NAVY (4-1, 2-1)

One of Niumatalolo's primary goals on offense this season was to expand the passing game and take advantage of the talent of dual-threat quarterback Malcolm Perry, who did most of the damage at Tulsa with his legs. Perry rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries - his fourth career game with at least 200 yards - and was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week. The Midshipmen rebounded from their lowest rushing output of the season by amassing 388 yards last week and lead the nation with an average of 327.2 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Navy ranks ninth nationally against the run, yielding 86 yards per game.

2. Bulls DB Bentlee Sanders is averaging 29.2 yards per kick return.

3. The teams have split two meetings, each winning at home, but haven't played each other since 2016.

PREDICTION: Navy 27, South Florida 23

