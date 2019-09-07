N.C. State football vs. Western Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Ryan Finley #15 congratulates teammate Matthew McKay #7 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack after McKay's fourth quarter touchdown during their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Raleigh,…

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina State continues its early-season slate against fellow Carolina programs Saturday when it hosts Western Carolina. The Wolfpack rolled over East Carolina in Week 1, 34-6, as redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay delivered a solid performance in his first career start.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, RSN. LINE: No line

McKay, who is replacing current NFL quarterback Ryan Finley, threw for 308 yards and a score and rushed for two more TDs in Week 1. "Just very confident, very calm," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "Put his time in, studied, prepared. Like I tell the players: If you're prepared, you won't be nervous. And he prepared the right way for this football game." McKay got plenty of help from a rushing game that totaled 191 yards and three scores (including McKay's own contributions). Western Carolina, meanwhile, likely will have its hands full after giving up 49 points to Mercer in its FCS season opener.

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA (0-1)

Tyrie Adams took his place in Western Carolina history in the season opener, becoming the school's all-time leader in passing yards and total offense. He finished with 318 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns to go along with 34 rushing yards. D.J. Thorpe was one of three players who caught six passes for the Catamounts and finished with a game-high 130 receiving yards in a losing effort.

ABOUT N.C. STATE (1-0)

The Wolfpack gave Tabari Hines five touches in Week 1, and he responded with four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown to go along with one carry for 34 yards. Zonovan Knight, a freshman tailback, contributed 42 rushing yards on nine attempts and found the end zone in his first career game. The team was stout defensively, as well, yielding a total of 269 yards and forcing two turnovers in the comfortable win.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Western Carolina gave up four touchdowns of at least 32 yards in its season opener.

2. N.C. State has won all six matchups with Western Carolina by double digits.

3. Wolfpack WR C.J. Riley, who had 28 catches last season, tore his ACL in Week 1 and will miss the rest of the season.

PREDICTION: N.C. State 39, Western Carolina 16

