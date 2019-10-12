Nevada football vs. San Jose State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

RENO, Nev. - The Nevada Wolf Pack is battling the San Jose State Spartans at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.
TV: AT&T Sportsnet at 4 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Spartans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 conference games.
- HOT: Spartans are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
- HOT: Spartans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Spartans are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- COLD: Wolf Pack are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games on fieldturf.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Wolf Pack last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Spartans last 6 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Spartans last 6 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Wolf Pack last 5 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Spartans last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Spartans last 4 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
