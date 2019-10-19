College Football

Nevada football vs. Utah State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Aggies battle Wolf Pack

By Gracenote

Brendan O'Leary-Orange #17 of the Nevada Wolf Pack is congratulated by teammates Kalei Meyer #56 and Daiyan Henley #11 after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 8,…

LOGAN, Utah - The Utah State Aggies are battling the Nevada Wolf Pack at Romney Stadium in Logan, Utah.

TV: ESPNU at 10:15 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Wolf Pack are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games in October.
  • HOT: Aggies are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Aggies are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 home games.
  • COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 conference games.
  • COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 conference games.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Wolf Pack last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 7-1 in Aggies last 8 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Over is 7-1 in Aggies last 8 home games.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Aggies last 7 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Aggies last 7 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.