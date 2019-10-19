Nevada football vs. Utah State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LOGAN, Utah - The Utah State Aggies are battling the Nevada Wolf Pack at Romney Stadium in Logan, Utah.
TV: ESPNU at 10:15 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Wolf Pack are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games in October.
- HOT: Aggies are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Aggies are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 home games.
- COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 conference games.
- COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Aggies last 4 conference games.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Wolf Pack last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Aggies last 8 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Over is 7-1 in Aggies last 8 home games.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Aggies last 7 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Aggies last 7 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.