Nevada football vs. UTEP: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

EL PASO, Texas - The Nevada Wolf Pack is battling the UTEP Miners at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
TV: ESPN3 at 8 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Miners are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Miners are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Miners are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Miners are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
- COLD: Miners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Wolf Pack last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Miners last 4 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Wolf Pack last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Miners last 7 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Miners last 6 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Miners last 6 games following a straight up loss of more than 20 points.
