Nevada football vs. Weber State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Wolf Pack battles Wildcats

By Gracenote

Brendan O'Leary-Orange #17 of the Nevada Wolf Pack is congratulated by teammates Kalei Meyer #56 and Daiyan Henley #11 after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium on September 8,…

RENO, Nev. - The Nevada Wolf Pack is battling the Weber State Wildcats at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

TV: ESPN3 at 7 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Wolf Pack are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games.
  • HOT: Wolf Pack are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Wolf Pack are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up loss.
  • COLD: Wolf Pack are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • COLD: Wolf Pack are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games in September.
  • COLD: Wolf Pack are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 vs. Big Sky.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Wolf Pack last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Wolf Pack last 4 games following a straight up loss.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Wolf Pack last 7 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 5-1 in Wolf Pack last 6 vs. Big Sky.
  • HOT: Under is 5-1 in Wolf Pack last 6 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 13-3 in Wolf Pack last 16 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.

