New Mexico football vs. Colorado State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Lobos are battling the Colorado State Rams at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
TV: CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Friday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Rams are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Rams are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Rams are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Rams are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 Friday games.
- COLD: Lobos are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss.
- COLD: Lobos are 0-5 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rams last 5 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rams last 5 conference games.
- HOT: Over is 9-1 in Lobos last 10 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 8-1 in Lobos last 9 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Rams last 7 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- HOT: Under is 6-1 in Rams last 7 games following a straight up loss.
