College Football

New Mexico football vs. Colorado State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Lobos battle Rams

By Gracenote

New Mexico Lobos interim head coach Saga Tuitele discusses with his team during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 14, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Lobos are battling the Colorado State Rams at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Friday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Rams are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 games after accumulating less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Rams are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Rams are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Rams are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 Friday games.
  • COLD: Lobos are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss.
  • COLD: Lobos are 0-5 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Rams last 5 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Rams last 5 conference games.
  • HOT: Over is 9-1 in Lobos last 10 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 8-1 in Lobos last 9 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 6-1 in Rams last 7 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • HOT: Under is 6-1 in Rams last 7 games following a straight up loss.

More college football scores

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.