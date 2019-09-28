New Mexico football vs. Liberty: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The New Mexico Lobos are battling the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.
TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Flames are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Lobos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games.
- COLD: Lobos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
- COLD: Lobos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog.
- COLD: Lobos are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Lobos are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a ATS loss.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 7-0 in Lobos last 7 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Over is 7-0 in Lobos last 7 games in September.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Lobos last 6 vs. INDEP.
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Lobos last 6 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Flames last 4 games following a straight up win.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Flames last 4 games as a home underdog.
