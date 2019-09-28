New Mexico football vs. Liberty: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

College Football

New Mexico Lobos interim head coach Saga Tuitele discusses with his team during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 14, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The New Mexico Lobos are battling the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

TV: ESPN+ at 6 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Flames are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Lobos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 road games.
  • COLD: Lobos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
  • COLD: Lobos are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog.
  • COLD: Lobos are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Lobos are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games following a ATS loss.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Lobos last 7 games as a road underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Over is 7-0 in Lobos last 7 games in September.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Lobos last 6 vs. INDEP.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Lobos last 6 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Flames last 4 games following a straight up win.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Flames last 4 games as a home underdog.

