North Texas football vs. Abilene Christian: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

DENTON, Texas - The North Texas Mean Green is hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.
TV: ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Wildcats are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.
- HOT: Wildcats are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Wildcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Mean Green are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games overall.
- COLD: Mean Green are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Mean Green are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0-1 in Mean Green last 7 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 non-conference games.
- HOT: Under is 9-1-1 in Mean Green last 11 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Under is 8-1-1 in Mean Green last 10 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Under is 13-2-1 in Mean Green last 16 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 5-1-1 in Mean Green last 7 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
