North Texas football vs. Abilene Christian: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Mean Green battle Wildcats

By Gracenote

Mason Fine #6 of the North Texas Mean Green throws the ball during the first half of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl against the Troy Trojans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 16, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan…

DENTON, Texas - The North Texas Mean Green is hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

TV: ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Wildcats are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 road games.
  • HOT:  Wildcats are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
  • HOT:  Wildcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD:  Mean Green are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games overall.
  • COLD:  Mean Green are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
  • COLD:  Mean Green are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Under is 6-0-1 in Mean Green last 7 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 non-conference games.
  • HOT:  Under is 9-1-1 in Mean Green last 11 games as a favorite.
  • HOT:  Under is 8-1-1 in Mean Green last 10 games on fieldturf.
  • HOT:  Under is 13-2-1 in Mean Green last 16 games overall.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-1-1 in Mean Green last 7 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.

