College Football

North Texas football vs. Charlotte: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

49ers battle Mean Green

By Gracenote

LaDarius Hamilton #2 and Joe Ozougwu #32 of the North Texas Mean Green celebrates after Hamilton sacked the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game at California Memorial Stadium on…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte 49ers are battling the North Texas Mean Green at McColl-Richardson Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: 49ers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
  • HOT: 49ers are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up win.
  • COLD: 49ers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
  • COLD: 49ers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 games as a road favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in 49ers last 4 home games.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in 49ers last 4 games on turf.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Mean Green last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • HOT: Under is 7-1-1 in Mean Green last 9 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.