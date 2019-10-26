North Texas football vs. Charlotte: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte 49ers are battling the North Texas Mean Green at McColl-Richardson Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: 49ers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
- HOT: 49ers are 4-1 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Mean Green are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Mean Green are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight up win.
- COLD: 49ers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
- COLD: 49ers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 games as a road favorite.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in 49ers last 4 home games.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in 49ers last 4 games on turf.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Mean Green last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- HOT: Under is 7-1-1 in Mean Green last 9 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
