North Texas football vs. Southern Miss: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Golden Eagles battle Mean Green

By Gracenote

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are battling the North Texas Mean Green at M.M. Roberts stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

TV: Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Golden Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog.
  • HOT: Golden Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Golden Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in October.
  • COLD: Golden Eagles are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games following a ATS loss.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 games as a road favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Eagles last 4 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Eagles last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Eagles last 4 games in October.

