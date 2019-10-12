North Texas football vs. Southern Miss: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are battling the North Texas Mean Green at M.M. Roberts stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
TV: Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Golden Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Golden Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Mean Green are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Golden Eagles are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games in October.
- COLD: Golden Eagles are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Mean Green are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games following a ATS loss.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 games as a road favorite.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Mean Green last 5 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Eagles last 4 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Eagles last 4 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Golden Eagles last 4 games in October.
