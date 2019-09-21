College Football

North Texas football vs. UTSA: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Roadrunners battle Mean Green

LaDarius Hamilton #2 and Joe Ozougwu #32 of the North Texas Mean Green celebrates after Hamilton sacked the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game at California Memorial Stadium on…

DENTON, Texas - The UTSA Roadrunners are battling the North Texas Mean Green at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

TV: Stadium on Facebook at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Mean Green are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Roadrunners are 0-6-1 ATS in their last 7 games in September.
  • COLD: Roadrunners are 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 conference games.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.
  • COLD: Mean Green are 0-5 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 6-0 in Mean Green last 6 games following a ATS win.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0-1 in Mean Green last 6 vs. a team with a losing record.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Roadrunners last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
  • HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Roadrunners last 4 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 8-1-1 in Mean Green last 10 conference games.
  • HOT: Under is 8-1 in Roadrunners last 9 games as a favorite.

