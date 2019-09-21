North Texas football vs. UTSA: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

DENTON, Texas - The UTSA Roadrunners are battling the North Texas Mean Green at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.
TV: Stadium on Facebook at 7:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Mean Green are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-6-1 ATS in their last 7 games in September.
- COLD: Roadrunners are 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Mean Green are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 conference games.
- COLD: Mean Green are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Mean Green are 0-5 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Mean Green last 6 games following a ATS win.
- HOT: Under is 5-0-1 in Mean Green last 6 vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Roadrunners last 4 road games vs. a team with a losing home record.
- HOT: Over is 3-0-1 in Roadrunners last 4 games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 8-1-1 in Mean Green last 10 conference games.
- HOT: Under is 8-1 in Roadrunners last 9 games as a favorite.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.