Northern Illinois football vs. Ball State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Huskies battle Cardinals

By Gracenote

Safety Trayshon Foster #11 of the Northern Illinois Huskies reacts to a call in the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

DEKALB, Ill. - The Northern Illinois Huskies are battling the Ball State Cardinals at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois.

TV: ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Cardinals are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite.
  • HOT: Huskies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Cardinals are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS win.
  • COLD: Cardinals are 0-4 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
  • COLD: Cardinals are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games in October.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Huskies last 5 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Huskies last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Huskies last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Cardinals last 4 vs. a team with a losing record.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cardinals last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cardinals last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.

