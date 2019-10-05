Northern Illinois football vs. Ball State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

DEKALB, Ill. - The Northern Illinois Huskies are battling the Ball State Cardinals at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois.
TV: ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Cardinals are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a road favorite.
- HOT: Huskies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Cardinals are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games following a ATS win.
- COLD: Cardinals are 0-4 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- COLD: Cardinals are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games in October.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Huskies last 5 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Huskies last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Huskies last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Cardinals last 4 vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cardinals last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Cardinals last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
