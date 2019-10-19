Ohio football vs. Kent State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ATHENS, Ohio - The Ohio Bobcats are battling the Kent State Golden Flashes at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio
TV: CBS Sports Network at noon Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Bobcats are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Golden Flashes are 4-0 ATS vs. a team with a losing record.
- HOT: Golden Flashes are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Golden Flashes are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Bobcats are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite.
- COLD: Golden Flashes are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games following a ATS win.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 9-0 in Bobcats last 9 games as a home underdog.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bobcats last 6 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-0 in Golden Flashes last 6 games in October.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bobcats last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 9-1 in Bobcats last 10 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Under is 6-1-1 in Golden Flashes last 8 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
